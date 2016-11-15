Stick Man scampers to Warwick Arts Centre

It’s a story beloved by countless children and adults alike – and visitors to Warwick Arts Centre can see Stick Man come to life next week.

The adaptation features three actors and a one-man band playing a host of colourful characters and animals to magically re-tell Stick Man’s adventures.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler. Donaldson is a British writer, playwright and performer, the 2011 to 2013 Children’s Laureate and the prize-winning author of some of the world’s favourite children’s books.

Life is hard for Stick Man beyond the tree he calls home. A dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire.The audience will find out if he will ever get home, as the story passes through the seasons and culminates in a joyful Christmas celebration.

The show is created by the award-winning Scamp Theatre, whose stage adaptation has been described as “wonderfully exuberant and imaginative” by Time Out.

The show runs at Warwick Arts Centre from Thursday November 24 to Saturday December 31.

It lasts for 55 minutes with no interval and is recommended for ages three and above.

Visit www.warwickartscentre.co.uk or call 024 7652 4524 to book or for more information.