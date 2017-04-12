See works by the best artists in the region at Open 2017 in Leamington

Work by some of the best professional artists in the region goes on show at Leamington Art Gallery and Museum today (Good Friday).

The venue’s biennial Open exhibition features an eclectic collection of artwork in a range of media. The works have been selected by an independent panel of arts professionals.

And there’s a competitive element too. There will be one overall prize winner who will receive the OPEN 2017 award of £1,000. Visitors to the exhibition will also be given the chance to vote for their favourite artwork. The work of art which receives the highest public votes will be presented with the People’s Choice Award of £500.

In the last biennial exhibition, artist Neil Moore won the Open 2015 prize with The Ineluctable Modality of the Visible, a portrait in oil paint. Katharine Barker received the most votes for the OPEN 2015 People’s Choice Award with her work Continuum, a mixed media work made from linen and oils.

Senior curator Dr Chloe Johnson said: “Open exhibitions have been held at Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum since the 1930s and continue to be extremely popular.”

The exhibition runs until June 25. Call 742700 for more.