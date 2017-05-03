Queen Bess returns to Warwick in new play

The story of Elizabeth I’s visit to Warwick in 1572 will be told in the town by the Slaughterhouse Players next week.

The group will perform in the Court Yard and the Great Hall at the Lord Leycester Hospital – whose 700-year-old Medieval and Tudor buildings on Warwick High Street are almost unchanged since the 1500s.

The play has Queen Bess, and her court, witnessing a duel fought with a Mace of Office, incendiary celebrations that set fire to the town, and sitting in judgement on the cases brought by Warwick folk.

In true Slaughterhouse style, the tongue-in-cheek production includes appearances by Lettice Nollys, Robert Dudley, Sir Walter Raleigh and Sir Francis Drake.

An evening performance will be held on Friday May 12 at 7pm with a matinee on Saturday May 13 at 3pm. A further evening performance will be held at on Saturday May 13 at 7pm

Tickets cost £15 for the evening performances and £12.50 for the matinee. Profits from all performances will be donated to The Lord Leycester Hospital to repair the chapel , which is about to undergo restoration work.

There is a bar available and audience members are advised to dress warmly as some of the performance will be held outside in the Court Yard.

Tickets to the shows are available from The Old Post Office, 7 Square and Warwick Tourist Information Centre in Jury Street.

Email slaughterhouseplayers@gmail.com for more information about the performances.