Play that goes wrong in all the right ways comes to Belgrade

Finely-tuned farce is coming to the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry in the shape the award-winning show The Play That Goes Wrong.

Named the Whatsonstage.com Best New Comedy in 2014 and the winner of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, the show has also recently enjoyed a second year in the West End, where it played to sold-out houses.

The play started life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has since played to an audience of over a quarter of a million.

The play introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society who are attempting to put on a 1920 murder mystery – but everything that can go wrong does go wrong as the accident prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

Producer Kenny Wax said: “The Play That Goes Wrong has been licensed to 25 countries. It goes to prove that audiences come to the theatre to be entertained and that the fun to be had in watching brilliantly plotted physical comedy is universal.”

The Play That Goes Wrong runs on the Belgrade Theatre’s Main Stage from Monday January 23 to Saturday January 28. Call 024 7655 3055 or see www.belgrade.co.uk to book.