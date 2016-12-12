Craig David announces Coventry date

Craig David will perform at the Coventry Ericsson Indoor Arena next year, the star announced today.

Craig rose to fame in 1999 when he sang on the smash hit Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) by Artful Dodger. Craig hit the top of the charts himself with his first solo single, Fill Me In, which was the first of a string of four top 10 singles from his debut album Born to Do It. The album eventually sold more than eight million copies worldwide, earning multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries

Since returning this year with his number 1 album Following My Intuition, Craig’s popularity has risen once again. The record has spawned multiple smash hits including When The Bassline Drops, Ain’t Giving Up, 16 and All We Needed – which was chosen as the official 2016 Children In Need single. Not only that, Craig has capped off a successful year with the MOBO Best Male Act award.

Having previously sold out London’s KOKO, Brixton Academy and the Manchester Academy in a matter of seconds, he also took over Glastonbury’s Sonic Stage, bringing over 25,000 people to the tent and achieving the record for the biggest crowd at the stage in Glastonbury history. Having sold over 15 million albums, achieving 16 Top Ten hits and multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries, taking over festival stages around the world, selling out headline tours in seconds, Craig David is back in a big way.

Tickets for the show, which takes place on Saturday April 8, go on sale Tuesday 13 December at 10am. See www.ricoharena.com to book.