Feel the moment with Side By Side at the Spa Centre

One of the most inspirational and uplifting shows on the county’s theatrical calendar returns to Leamington this month.

Warwickshire’s Side by Side Theatre for adults with and without learning difficulties presents its 28th annual show, Feel This Moment at the Spa Centre on Wednesday NFeel ovember 23 and Thursday November 24.

The show, an annual extravaganza of dance, music, drama, mime, poetry and comedy this year features music from Lily Allen, George Ezra, Pitbull, Evanescence, Murray Head, Florence and the Machine, Sandi Thom, Spice Girls and Michael Jackson.

Side by Side Theatre artistic director Andy Bayliss said: “Our show is conceived as an ensemble piece – each member and each supporter is given their chance to be in the spotlight.

“ Throughout the year Side by Side members gain independence, but they are also inter-dependant, team players working for each and helping each other.”

The show has won many plaudits in the press down the years, being described as “theatre that breaks the rules”, and “a wonderful and unforgettable evening”.

Amdy added: “Side by Side is a theatre group like no other. It is a real honour to work with them.

“The enthusiasm and sheer joy of being on the stage comes across very strongly to the audience.

“It engages with the audience and really gives everyone a fantastic experience which they will remember forever.”

Company member Jessica Banks said: ‘I like dancing and acting and at rehearsals stay focused and listen to instructions. I don’t get nervous. I am really happy in Side by Side’

Her father, Andrew, said: “Jessica has much previous theatre experience and is really enjoying being involved in Side by Side.

“A special quality of the company is its ability to give members of all level of abilities the opportunity to attain high standards from a sense of commitment. What is remarkable is the way the artistic director and supporters work at weekly rehearsals with such a large number of the company’

Tickets cost from £7.50 to £9.50. Call 334418 or visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/ royal spacentre to book.