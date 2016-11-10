Campbell set to lead Jamaica’s World Cup Sevens bid

Former Myton School pupil Hughton Campbell is targeting the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens after being asked to coach the Jamaican team at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) pre-qualifying tournament in Trinidad.

Bournemouth-based Hughton, who coaches Oakmeadians RFC, Bournemouth University women’s team and South England women’s university sevens alongside his day job, did not hesitate in accepting the invitation.

And despite only having five days with the squad before the tournament gets under way he thinks there will be no problem getting his points across.

“Sevens has fewer moving parts to think about in terms of building a team and the players are all very experienced in this form of the game,” he said.

Campbell, who first came to the sport at Myton and still has family in the Leamington area, played most of his rugby at Finchley RFC in London and Oakmeadians RFC in Bournemouth.

However, as a child he dreamed of playing rugby for Jamaica and is delighted to have the chance to develop rugby there.

“I am excited. It is an honour to be invited to coach a country you love, in a sport that is your out-and-out passion.”

Fourteen teams will be taking part in Trinidad with two automatically going through to the World Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong where the carrot is a place in the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Jamaica are in Group D alongside Guyana, Turks & Caicos and Martinique.