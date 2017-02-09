Six points out of six for Khalsa keeps their title dreams alive

Khalsa picked up maximum points from their double-header weekend to keep the pressure on Nottingham University at the top of the Midlands Premier.

Khalsa hosted promotion rivals Harborne on Saturday and made a lively start with Alex Idoine denied by the Birmingham side’s keeper after a one-on-one.

In an end-to-end encounter, Elliot Rider had to produce several quality saves from short corners to deny the visitors, while David Harris and Idoine were unable to break the deadlock when Khalsa were presented with short-corner opportunities of their own.

After the break a ball out of defence from Ben Stephenson found the net, but it failed to gain a touch inside the D.

Khalsa continued to pile on the pressure and Aaron Nagra’s short-corner strike rebounded to Harris who struck the ball home to give his side the lead.

With Harborne pressing for an equaliser, Gurminder Ghattaura took advantage of the increased space to pick out Idoine who this time made no mistake with his one-on-one.

Ghattaura then went from provider to scorer, firing home after intelligent play from Sav Lall to make it 3-0.

Khalsa followed it up with an emphatic 6-1 win at relegation-threatened Worcester on Sunday.

Goals from Idoine and Lall gave Khalsa a 2-0 half-time lead, with Worcester concentrating on trying to win short corners for the league’s leading scorer Tom Schubert. However, an in-form Elliot Rider was equal to a barrage of strikes at his goal.

A further short corner after the break was stopped on the line by Chris Darling to give Worcester a penalty stroke which was dispatched by Jonathan Sprague.

Khalsa were stirred into action and Nagra restored their two-goal cushion before going on to complete his hat-trick, with Harris also on target.

Khalsa 2nds’ poor Midlands Premier form continued with an 11-0 thrashing at the hands of leaders Loughborough Town.

The 3rds, meanwhile, recorded an emphatic 7-2 win over Leicester Westleigh in the East Midlands Premier.

Westleigh started the first half brightly with slick passing and good movement.

However, it was Khalsa opened the scoring, with Guv Sarai producing a strong finish low into the bottom right-hand corner after an assist from Manroop Sarai.

Khalsa made it 2-0 through Alex Murdoch before Westleigh halved the deficit.

Stung by the concession, Khalsa added two quickfire goals through Murdoch and Kulwant Singh to open up a 4-1 interval lead.

Khalsa remained on the front foot after the break and added further goals through Parvinder Singh and Guv Sarai before Murdoch completed his hat-trick.

Westleigh pulled a goal back but it was a mere consolation.

Khalsa 4ths battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw at near-neighbours Hampton-in-Arden.