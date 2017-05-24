Quartermaine is up to his tall order while new blood impress

The next generation of Cleary’s Gym fighters were on show at Trident College on Saturday night with four boxers making their debuts and Danny Quartermaine the only non-novice on show.

And among a string of encouraging performances, coach Edwin Cleary picked out Satty Singh and Jordan Singh Tamara for special praise.

In his first contest, Satty belied his inexperience to dominate the first two rounds of his 60kg contest with Droitwich ABC’s Jake Martins.

Knowing he needed a big final round, Martins rushed Satty and caught him with some big punches in the third but undaunted Satty stepped up a gear to pick off his opponent from all angles.

“Satty ticked a lot of boxes on Saturday and had everyone talking about him,” said Cleary.

“There’s an air of quality about this young fighter, someone I believe will turn heads next season.”

Singh Tamara, meanwhile, was described as sensational by Cleary in his first contest following a shoulder injury.

The switch-hitter gained a unanimous decision against J Bhachu (Jewellery Quarter ABC) at 67kg and had Cleary gushing.

“He looked sensational. The best compliment I can give this young man is he reminds me of an Ingle fighter.”

Eleven-year-old Aman Kumar kicked off proceedings for Cleary’s against Jake Biddle (Droitwich ABC) in what is expected to be his final skills bout before Jordan Kendall outpointed the more experienced Owen Dudley (Triumph ABC) in his best performance to date.

Josh Finch stepped up to three three-minute rounds and suffered a split-decision defeat to Ram Sher from Priory Park ABC, while Jordan Singh Khera also lost on points after giving away age and experience to Studio’s B Hamed.

Gary Mandizha’s first contest ended in victory when Capitol ABC fighter K Samywand’s corner threw in the towel in the third round but there was a narrow defeat for Cameron Tait in his 91kg contest against J Anstow (Genesis BC), with the Cleary’s man coming out on the wrong side of the decision following something of a brawl.

However, Quartermaine sent home fans happy with a points win over Surbiton ABC’s Connor Marsden in their lightweight contest.

Marsden, at 6ft 2in, towered over Quartermaine and had a significant reach advantage which made life awkward for the Cleary’s teenager.

Nevertheless, Quartermaine swarmed all over Marsden, restricting his long-range shots while unleashing uppercuts on his way in and deservedly got the nod from the judges after wearing his rangy opponent down.