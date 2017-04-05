Quartermaine and Williams complete Midlands hat-trick for Cleary’s ABC

Danny Quartermaine and Lewis Williams joined fellow Cleary’s boxer Ricky Atwal in claiming ABA Senior Elite Midlands vests at the weekend.

After Atwal’s unexpected Midlands win the previous week, the pressure was on Williams and Quartermaine to uphold the reputation of the gym and they both rose to the occasion.

Quartermaine with Richie Woodhall.

World Youth quarter-finalist Williams, in only his second senior contest, took on the highly rated Ryan Hatton (Tamworth ABC) in Warley on Friday night and came into the bout with a gameplan having recently sparred the 2016 semi-finalist.

Working off his jab, he took the 90kg contest to Hatton, controlling the bout in a small ring.

In a high quality fight, he edged the first two rounds before pulling away in the opening minute of the third.

Hatton dropped to his knees after walking on to an uppercut and despite rallying in the aftermath, it proved a comfortable victory for Williams.

On Saturday in Shrewsbury, Quartermaine racked up his 50th fight by taking on Romain Ncube at 60kg.

Quartermaine had met Ncube last year, stopping him in the second round, and he went one better by ending the contest in the opening three minutes.

Quartermaine pressurised Ncube straight away, unbalancing him with a couple of feints before piling in with a combination which gave him a standing count.

Another combination followed with the heavier blows giving the referee no option but to stop the contest.

Former WBC super middleweight champion Richie Woodhall was among those impressed ringside and texted friend and Cleary’s chairman Ady Bush with a glowing endorsement of Quartermaine.

“Your boy just stopped his opponent at end of first round. Very explosive and impressive, big puncher! I really like him!! This kid could go all the way.”

Quartermaine, who faces Jordan Flynn (Hoddesdon) in the pre-quarter-final tomorrow at the Doncaster Dome, will now be full of confidence having already beaten the number one seed Mason Smith.

Williams has been drawn against Greg Bridet (HOP), while Atwal is awaiting the winner of the fight between Ben Rees (Birtley) and Gary Dodds (Spennymoor).

Meanwhile, fellow Cleary’s boxer Morgan Ansell has been selected to represent England in the GB Youth and Junior Three Nations event at the Magna Centre in Rotherham.