Piwowar’s fine run in the Development Championships is finally at an end

Mariusz Piwowar’s superb run in the England Boxing Development Championships came to an end on Sunday when he suffered a points defeat in the northern final at the Doncaster Dome.

Facing Ingles southpaw Jeone Blake, Piwowar put in another spirited performance but ultimately found his opponent too good.

And coach Ollie O’Neill said Piwowar’s heavy schedule - it was his sixth fight in the championships - could ultimately have cost him a place in the final.

“He hit him with everything he could but he just kept coming,” said O’Neill.

“There was no room for Mariusz to get his shots away.

“I think he might have been tired from the previous week

“But he’s not disappointed, he’s had six fights and he’s done the club proud.”

There was better news for Royal Leamington Spa ABC stablemate Jade Yeomans who progressed to the national 69kg final with a first-round stoppage over Michelle Buckley (Wildcard ABC).

“She settled 30 seconds in and after landing a left-hand to the body the girl didn’t want to know,” said O’Neill, who believes Yeomans can go all the way.

“She’s got a good chance win it.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on her as training hasn’t gone well because of an injury but she’s got a puncher’s chance.”

Fitzpatrick’s ABC duo Sean Leahy and Bella Madden both bowed out in Doncaster.

Leahy, in only his fourth bout, was unlucky not to get the judges’ decision against the much more experienced Joe Brown (Preston and Fulwood ABC), with coach Derek Fitzpatrick saying there was nothing between then two.

“It was a superb display from Sean,” said Fitzpatrick. “And he was under the opinion he had done enough to shade a very close decision, but it went to Brown.”

Fitzpatrick was more forthright in his assessment of Madden’s defeat to Hull boxer Natasha Taylor (St Paul’s), however.

“This was one of those decisions that left us shaking our heads, with even Taylor shocked to see her hand raised.”