Perfect six for Gulliver as she wins Winmau World Masters

Trina Gulliver MBE won the Winmau World Masters for the sixth time on Sunday, beating long-time rival Deta Hedman 5-2 in the final at the Lakeside.

Hedman finished with a slightly higher average than her England team-mate but it was the Southam thrower who hit the doubles when it mattered to claim her first World Masters title since 2011.

The reigning BDO world champion had struggled for form in the intervening years as personal problems took their toll and she said the lean period made the victory all the more sweeter.

“It’s absolutely amazing to get it for a sixth time - I’ve missed this trophy,” said Gulliver, who when questioned said she is close to recapturing her best form.

“I think I am getting there,” she said. “There’s been issues with everything but everybody goes through troubles in their life.

“But yes, getting back on track and that’s brilliant.”

Gulliver had earlier won her group before despatching Netherlands’ Aileen de Graaf 4-0 and Sweden’s Vicky Pruim 4-1 in the knockout stages.