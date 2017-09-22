Oliphant frustrated despite two top-five finishes

Tom Oliphant was left to rue a difficult qualifying session as he saw podium pace go unrewarded during the penultimate meeting of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB season at Silverstone.

Over-zealous track limit penalties saw ten of his lap times removed and resulted in the Leamington driver lining up sixth and eighth on the grid for Sunday’s two races, the first of which would provide a real challenge as the field tackled a damp circuit on slick tyres.

Strong early pace allowed Oliphant to storm into fourth heading into Becketts for the first time before forging a gap to the pack behind, though all his hard work would be spoiled by backmarkers as the race progressed.

A near four-second gap to his closest pursuer was eradicated as he got held up trying to negotiate a number of drivers ahead of him not adhering to the blue flags, with it ultimately culminating in a lost position and a frustrating fifth-placed finish.

Oliphant put that behind him and produced a great showing in the televised second race later that afternoon, with a couple of fine overtaking manoeuvres, including one around the outside at Brooklands corner, netting him a deserved fifth.

The two top-five finishes mean Oliphant remains clear in fourth in the championship standings as he prepares to bring his second year in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB to a close during the season finale at Brands Hatch GP this weekend.

He said: “This weekend could have delivered so much more for us. If the situation was different we could have taken home a trophy for sure but we’re determined to carry this pace into the final meeting of the season at Brands Hatch GP and end the year on a high.”