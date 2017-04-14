Hughes and Dorning pick up a haul of silverware

The final stages of many of the Leamington Closed events were staged at Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club on Saturday and the busiest player on view was 18-year-old Lee Dorning who took the men’s title for a second time.

The Free Church youngster battled through a quarter-final against County Council’s Simon Griew and a semi-final against team-mate Sam Weaving before sweeping aside Mark Jackson of St George’s 3-0. Jackson had earlier defeated Colebridge’s Anthony Burgess in four.

Kate Hughes of Colebridge was the victor in the ladies’ singles for a fifth time, defeating Leamington’s top junior girl, Lillington Free Church’s Livvy Fletcher, in straight games.

Hughes, who had won the ladies’ doubles the previous weekend, added a third title when she partnered Dorning to the mixed doubles, winning in straight games against Fletcher and Sam Wiggins.

The losing pair had earlier claimed victory in a tense semi-final, beating Tracey Fletcher (St George’s) and Tom Brocklehurst (Free Church) 11-8 in the fifth.

In terms of silverware, however, Dorning surpassed Hughes.

In the men’s doubles he helped Timmy Cooper overcome Sam Weaving and Wiggins in four in a final contested by four of the Free Church A Division One side.

After beating Cooper -9, 9, 4, 6 in the grade 1 semi-final, he outplayed Hughes in three in the final to avenge a recent league defeat and secured a fifth title when facing Weaving, whom he beat in four, in the youth’s final.

The junior boys’ crown was retained by Cooper who overcame clubmate Adam Cofler 6, 5, -11, 8.

The junior girls’ final was also an all-Free Church affair, Fletcher getting the better of Milly Bradshaw 9, 7, -5,- 9, 5.

Free Church also provided the finalists in the under-15 girls’ event, Emily Beasley beating Milly Green 7, 11, 9.

Mark Jackson took the veteran men’s singles in four over Colebridge’s Mike Rinnhofer and Simon Griew claimed the over-50s’ title after beating Paul Calloway of Phoenix.

Calloway became the over-60s’ singles champion when the unfortunate Phil Paine scratched due to injury.

The veterans’ ladies singles was contested last week but was not reported, Tracey Fletcher beating Free Church’s Catherine McAuley.

The parent/child doubles went to County Council’s Nilton Green who steered son Jack (Free Church) to the title against Trevor Bradley and son Sam from Flavels.

The handicap was won by Beasley who settled much more quickly than her opponent, Free Church’s Josh Yarrow.

Yarrow gained some consolation when winning the Grade 3 singles final in three against Mike Weaving (Free Church).