Evetts ‘over the moon’ to qualify for Grand Slam

Southam teenager Ted Evetts says he is “over the moon” to have qualified for the SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts.

The PDC rookie will line up among the sport’s biggest names when the competition gets under way in Wolverhampton next month having come through a tough qualifying competition in Barnsley.

Evetts drop-ped just three legs on his way to reaching his first-ever PDC major, recording fine victories over a number of high-profile players in the process.

The 19-year-old kicked off proceedings with a 5-0 whitewash of Jonny Clayton before beating former BDO star Jeffrey de Graaf by the same score.

Evetts defeated another Welshman in the third round of qualifying, dumping out two-time Players Championship winner Gerwyn Price, before sealing his spot in Wolverhampton with an emphatic 5-1 victory over young Dutch star Mike Zuydwijk.

“I’m absolutely over the moon with the Grand Slam qualifying, especially on my first year on the circuit,” said Evetts who goes by the nickname of Super Ted.

He will now join 23 fellow PDC players, including Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor and eight from the BDO for the group stages which get under way on November 12 and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

A 6-4 defeat to former world champion Steve Beaton put paid to Evetts’ bid to qualify for the Ladbrokes World Series of Darts Finals but he said despite his inexperience he has not been overawed by mixing it with the game’s leading players.

“I think that my first year has gone well, taking out some good players and pushing the best to 6-5 results,” he said.

“A lot of them have welcomed me very well and will always have conversations and make time for you.”

Beaton went on to qualify for the World Series of Darts after going on to beat Johnny Haines and Christian Kist.

However, Nigel Heydon missed out after suffering a 6-1 defeat to Australian Simon Whitlock in the last 16.

Heydon had earlier beaten Mickey Mansell 6-1 and overcome Robbie Green 6-5.

In the Grand Slam of Darts qualifiers, Heydon went out in the second round after a 5-1 defeat to Ross Smith.

He had whitewashed Matthew Edgar in the first round.

Meanwhile, Heydon is hosting a charity darts night at the Antelope in Warwick tonight (Friday).

The evening gets under way at 8pm with proceeds going to the Tuberous Sclerosis Association.