Colebridge guaranteed a men’s singles finalist

Part one of the Leamington Closed Championships were held at St Nicholas Leisure Centre last Sunday, with the men’s singles divided into ten groups before going to the knockout stages, writes Phil John.

In the quarter-finals, Mark Jackson of St George’s defeated Anthony Ellis of Colebridge in five and will face another Colebridge member in Chris Burgess who got the better of young Jack Green (Lillington Free Church).

Sam Weaving will face either Simon Griew of County Council or Church’s Lee Dorning in the last four.

Reigning champion Kate Hughes of Colebridge will meet Livvy Fletcher (Free Church) in the ladies’ singles final.

It will be an all-Free Church final in the men’s doubles after Sam Weaving and Sam Wiggins defeated Jackson and Colebridge’s Mike Rinnhofer 3-1 in their semi, while Timmy Cooper and Lee Dorning overcame Burgess and Ellis in straight games.

Hughes paired with rising Free Church star Emily Beasley, 15, to take the ladies’ doubles in a round-robin contest.

Hughes is also in line for the mixed doubles playing with Dorning. They beat Beasley and Ricardo Bolanos in four in the semi-final and will face either Tracey Fletcher (St George’s) and Free Church’s Tom Brocklehurst or Livvy Fletcher and Sam Wiggins (Free Church).

Josh Yarrow got the better of Dorning in the handicap singles semi-final and will meet Beasley in the final after she received a walkover.

The parent/child doubles once more proved a very popular event with Jack Green and father Nilton set to meet Sam Bradley and dad Trevor (Flavels) in the final.

Lillington Free Church dominated the junior and youths events and have won or will win every title.

The under-11 boys’ singles was played in a round-robin with George Barnes emerging as champion, having defeated runner-up Harvey Wilson 5, 12, -8, 9.

In the under-13 boys’ singles, England number eight Nikit Sajiv proved too strong for Eduardo Bolanos who had earlier overcome Joe Shrimpton.

Eleanor Fletcher won the under -13 girls’ title against the improving Erin Darwen.

Nikit Sajiv had lost to Ricardo Bolanos in the junior boys’ but bounced back against his clubmate to win the under-15 singles in straight games, while Emily Beasley accounted for Milly Green in the girls’ equivalent.

Livvy Fletcher beat Milly Bradshaw in four to win the junior girls’ event, with Adam Cofler set to face Timmy Cooper in the final of the boys’.

The junior boys’ doubles saw Ricardo Bolanos and Timmy Cooper defeat Milan and Nikit Sajiv in four, while Fletcher and Bradshaw won the round-robin junior girls’ doubles.

In the youths’ singles, Dorning recovered from 2-0 down to beat Cooper and secure his place in the final where he will face Sam Weaving.

Mark Jackson and Mike Rinnhofer will meet in the veterans’ singles final after semi-final wins over Simon Griew and Marc Briscoe (Free Church), respectively.

Griew did reach the over-50s’ singles final where he will face Phoenix’s Paul Calloway, who has double hopes after also reaching the over-60s’ showpiece where he takes on Phil Paine (WCC).

In the Grade 1 singles Kate Hughes awaits in the final for the winner of Cooper and Dorning. Hughes beat Mike Rinnhofer in her semi-final.

Rugby’s Dan Burgess claimed the Grade 2 singles, beating Andy Davies in the semi and Ian Beasley in the final, both of Nomads.

Josh Yarrow overcame Snitterfield’s Tim Fell in the semi-final of the Grade 3 singles and will face clubmate Mike Weaving, who defeated Sam Bradley.

Eduardo Bolanos conquered Rugby’s William Chen 3-1 in the Grade 4 singles and Alex Bowe of Rugby won the Grade 5 singles, getting the better of Free Church’s Nicholas Ho in a thrilling five-setter.