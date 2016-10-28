Bears learn lessons to close the gap on CWBA

Warwickshire Bears suffered their second defeat of the BWB Division One South campaign, again at the hands of CWBA.

However, they were much improved from the previous week’s loss, fighting back well in the fourth quarter to go down 37-29.

From the tip off, hosts CWBA began where they left off in the reverse fixture, running up a commanding 14-4 lead by the close of the first quarter.

Bears were able to maintain the gap in the next two quarters thanks to improved defence and the final quarter proved to be a thrilling end to end encounter with the visitors closing the gap to five points with less than two minutes remaining.

However, with time against them, Bears were forced to repeatedly stop the clock which put them in team foul trouble and CWBA made the most of their opportunities from the free-throw line to re-establish their cushion.

“I was more happy with our performance today,” admitted Warwickshire Bears coach Tom Masterson.

“We did learn lessons from last week’s game and were a different team today.

“I don’t think we will face a team that good for the rest of the season and they are definitely the league favourites but we will get better and hopefully next time we meet we will give them a harder game again.”

Bears’ second string were once again in ruthless mode in the earlier Third Division South & West fixture against CWBA 3rds, running out 51-15 winners against their youthful hosts.

“The Bears 2 were on form today and I’m really happy with the performance they put in,” said Masterson.