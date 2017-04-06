Manchester Marathon PBs for Leamington duo

Leamington C&AC’s Charlie Staveley and Ben Rajan both achieved personal bests at the Asics Greater Manchester Marathon.

Rajan, a seasoned marathon runner, ran 2hr 50min 17sec to knock almost eight minutes off his previous mark.

Staveley improved his time by a massive 27 minutes, finishing in 3:03:44.

Kenilworth Runners’ Lee Harrison had an excellent run, finishing in a PB of 2:55:54 for 238th position.

There were new PBs for fellow Runners Dewi Williams (3:21:31), Gail Audhali (3:33:06), Colin Bailey (3:33:54), while Linda Fullaway (3:54:14) and Simon Dunnett (3:08:17) were making their debuts at the distance.

Mel Venables led Spa Striders home in 3:09:46, completing the race as part of a longer training run for the 100k Anglo Celtic Plate next month and finishing sixth in her age category.

Andrew Bonjour (3:14:06) and Simon Parsons (3:18:34) returned to the race after deferring due to injury last year, with Parsons running a 23-minute PB.

Kate Gadsby, running her debut marathon, clocked 3:20:51, while Dave Lithgow (3:57:49) knocked an impressive 34 minutes off his 2016 Brighton time.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 525, Neil Sheward (3:04:25); 538, Martin Dorrill (3:04:45); 2,460, Dexter Teale (Spa Striders, 3:39:51); 3,799, Debbie Streets (3:55:42).

Over in Berlin, Spa Striders’ Matt Leydon ran a new half-marathon PB of 1:39:47, with Lucy Tugwell clocking 1:53:57.

Spa Striders’ Pete Soley clocked a new 5k PB on Saturday as Leamington parkrun returned to its summer course.

Soley crossed the line in 17:46 to finish six seconds clear of Leamington C&AC’s Dominic Priest, who also bettered his previous best.

Leamington’s Monica Williamson was first female in 20:09.