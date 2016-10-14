Obeng’s pace catches the eye, but work ethic impresses boss

Leamington manager Paul Holleran was in upbeat mood after his side took their goal tally to 20 from six games with a 3-0 win over King’s Lynn on Tuesday evening.

Despite the margin of victory, there was little between the sides until Ahmed Obeng broke the deadlock in the 57th minute.

Courtney Baker-Richardson added Leamington’s second before substitute Jack Edwards followed up his Beckhamesque effort against Dorchester with another goal-of-the-season candidate.

However, despite the goals continuing to flow, Holleran is happy they have not come at the expense of his side’s defensive reilience, with Tony Breeden a relative bystander against the well-organised visitors.

“We defended really well and that’s the pleasing thing,” said Holleran.

“The players that have come in have added a little bit more with their creativity and goals but they have also brought a good work ethic, especially Ahmed.

“It’s drilled into them and we’ve got the balance right.

“Both Ahmed and Rob Thompson-Brown work hard and when they get the ball we are a real threat.

“Rob’s got the trickery and likes to make things happen and with Ahmed’s pace and ability he is a pleasure to watch.

“That run through the middle was something. Once he got into the box he probably should have gone around the keeper but that would have taken the limelight away from Jack.”

Brakes are without a game tomorrow, returning to league action on Tuesday with a trip to Redditch United.

And Holleran says the extra three days of preparation will be welcome.

“To be honest I’m grateful (for the blank Saturday).

“I thought Ahmed would be struggling on Tuesday night with a foot injury, Jack had an ankle problem and Ben George had a tight hamstring.

“Plus Tony Breeden has had a problem with his knee.

“It will be good to get a few in tomorrow for some treatment.”

n Leamington have been drawn away to Stratford Town in the second round of the League Challenge Cup.

The tie will be played on Tuesday November 8 (7.45pm).