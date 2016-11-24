Heather heap further misery on sorry Southam

A Southam starting XI which contained just captain Ben Nicholson from the side that narrowly lost 2-1 to Heather St Johns at Banbury Road in August, crashed to a 10-0 defeat against their rampant hosts in the return Midland League Division One fixture.

The margin of victory owed as much to Southam’s poor display and failure to learn from mistakes as Heather’s good play and but for a number of fine saves from keeper Max Plackowski, standing in for the injured Nathan Carro, the scoreline could have been much worse for the visitors.

There was no sign of the carnage to come inside an even opening 12 minutes but once Rose opened the scoring for Heather, there was only one team in it.

Two more goals were conceded within the next three minutes and worse was to come between the 28th and 32nd minutes as four goals were conceded in a flash.

Josh Turton and Matt Omari, both of whom are recovering from long-term injuries, came on after the interval to stiffen things up for the visitors and despite a sloppy eighth goal being conceded in the 52nd minute, Heather were then held at bay for half an hour.

However, they did eventually add to their tally, scoring in the 82nd and 84th minutes to reach double figures.

Ahkeem Rose and Leon Weller both scored twice for Heather, with Joel Ambalu, Jordan Burrows, Jake Healy, Rudy Misambo, Callum Rudd, and an own goal completing the rout.

Southam entertain fellow strugglers Studley in the Midland League Division One on Saturday (3pm).