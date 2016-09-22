Search

Wright response from Westlea after Mid-Warwickshire Police draw level

Luke Vuckovic was on the mark as Midland Rangers maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 5-2 win over Radford Albion.

Westlea Wanderers have taken up their customary spot at the top of Division One but it needed a late goal to see off the challenge of winless Mid-Warwickshire Police.

