Wolseley UK keep their cool to secure spot in final of the Division Four Cup

The frost bit last Sunday, with only nine fixtures surviving.

Wolseley UK celebrated their game at St Nicholas Park beating the freeze by reaching the final of the Division Four Cup.

Goals from Nusret Dzguc and Saninder Pal took them through at the expense of Castle Rangers.

Dynamo Leamington are into the final of the Division Three Cup after a comfortable 6-2 win over visitors Wroxton.

Ashley Rowley bagged a hat-trick for Dynamo, the third of them from the spot, with Dan Blohm, David Iwanyckyj and Ryan Yearsley also notching.

Lee Timms scored twice in reply for Wroxton.

Two goals from Tom Davison helped Mid-Warwickshire Police fight back from a goal down to beat Khalsa 4-2 in the third round of the Unison Challenge Cup.

Luke Warby put Khalsa ahead in the fourth minute but Davison’s double and a Bogdan Ene strike put Police in control.

Minjinder Dhaliwal struck in the 73rd minute to give Khalsa hope, but James Quinlan’s 87th-minute strike settled the tie.

Division Two side Radford Albion moved into the third round after beating Lillington Juniors 3-1 in their outstanding second-round tie.

First-half goals from Paul Murray (2) and Andrew Ward put Albion in control, with Ryan Cranton bagging an 80th-minute consolation for the visitors.

Kenilworth Town Rangers cruised through their George Dutton Cup first round tie, beating Stockton Reserves 7-2.

Town only led 2-0 at the break after first-half goals from Connor Ratcliffe and Ben Plester.

However, Ratcliffe took his tally to four in the second half, with Callum Gellender and Adam Gray also finding the net.

Stockton responded with a John Ahearne penalty and an own goal.

Grist Mill crushed Liberal Club C 9-0 as third played fourth in Division Three.

Tom Scott scored four for the home side, with Reece Robbins helping himself to a hat-trick and Nathan Winwood and Dean Pugh completing the rout.

Second-placed Athletico Murphys suffered their first defeat of the season in Division Four, going down 3-2 at home to Chadwick End Reserves.

Mark Hickey continued his fine goalscoring form with a brace for Murphys, but a Conor Smith double and an Ethan Galloway strike ensured the points went back with Chadwick End.

Third-placed HRI Wellesbourne were unable to take advantage, going down to a single-goal defeat at Hampton Magna, Rich Giles’ 70th-minute strike proving the match-winner.

Long Itchington brought up their first league win of the campaign in style, thrashing visitors Whitnash United 8-0.

The hosts led 2-0 at the break through Oscar Rose and John Ofori-Baffoe.

Two goals in a four-minute spell shortly after the restart from Ofori-Baffoe and Joseph Yeates sealed the points and Long Itchington then ran riot in the final 11 minutes, scoring a further four times through Ofori-Baffoe, Alex Hobley, Oladeji Sorinola and Oscar Rose.