Warwick Juniors miss out on chance to take over at Division Two summit

With Midland Rangers in cup action, Warwick Juniors had a chance to take over at the top of Division Two with a win at Kenilworth Town Rangers.

However, they were held to a 2-2 draw, with Connor Ratcliffe and Joe Graham on target for the hosts.

Juniors responded through Adam Hughes and an own goal.

HRI Wellesbourne remain in promotion contention after a 5-3 success at Khalsa Reserves.

The visitors looked comfortable when Charlie Mitchell put them 4-1 up from the spot after earlier goals from Greg Eales, Daniel Brittain and Vitor Machado.

However, Khalsa, who had earlier brought it back to 1-1 courtesy of Anvinder Thiara, struck twice in the space of five minutes through Amritpal Johal and Gurdeep Dulay to threaten an unlikely comeback, only for George Crawford to add a fifth for HRI.

Two Daniel Burden goals gave Radford Albion a 2-1 win at Stockton.

Leamington Juniors remain without a win in Division Three after going down to a 5-2 home defeat at the hands of Wroxton.

Ashley Wingrove and Reece Bayliss both scored braces for the visitors, with Ian McDowell also on target. Rohan Henry and Lewis Christian replied for the home side.

Five second-half goals helped Lillington Juniors to a 7-2 win at HRI Wellesbourne Reserves in Division Four.

Gavin Reynolds, who scored from the spot in the first half, went on to complete his hat-trick after the break, with Petko Velikov scoring twice and Tarik El Hage adding to his 16th-minute strike.

Two goals inside two minutes helped Stockton Reserves fight back to win 4-3 at Whitnash United.

An Abhishak Paul hat-trick had put United 3-2 up but David Trinder’s second of the game in the 80th minute drew Stockton level before a second for George Warrillow made it 4-3.

Castle Rangers cruised into the semi-final of the Division Four Cup with a 5-1 thrashing of Hampton Magna at St Nicholas Park.

John Hampton and Conor Warburton helped themselves to doubles for Rangers, with Jonathan Capp also scoring.

Nick Welsh replied for Hampton Magna.

A James Bramwell hat-trick gave Midland Rangers a 3-0 win at Dynamo Leamington in the preliminary round of the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup.

Radford Semele are also through after edging past Harbury Albion 4-3, while Westlea Wanderers overcame Wolseley UK 2-0.

Wellesbourne gained some respite from their dismal league form with a 7-1 win over Kineton S&SC in the second round of the Unison Challenge Cup.

Fellow Division One side Murphy’s Bar are also safely through after a 4-0 win at home to Athletico Murphy’s.

Leamington Hibs were made to work harder before seeing off Ettington Rovers 4-2, while Warwick Wanderers overcame Real Barston 2-0.