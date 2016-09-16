Search

Davies at the double for leaders Stockton

Lewis Scott scored twice in Westlea Wanderers' emphatic 6-0 win at Murphys Bar.

Stockton Reserves lead the way in Division Four after a Richie Davies double helped them to a 3-1 win over Whitnash United.

