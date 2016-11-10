AFC Warwick produce Challenge Cup shock as Radford Semele crash out

There was a shock in the second round of the Unison Challenge Cup as Division Three leaders AFC Warwick knocked out top-flight side Radford Semele.

There looked little sign of an upset when Mark Anderson put the host club into a 20th-minute lead.

However, Andrew McGrath pulled the visitors level in the 40th minute and second-half goals from Daniel Gummery, Luca Mannina and Steven Sheepy saw Warwick through.

Fellow Division One side Harbury Albion needed two goals in the final ten minutes to avoid a similar fate against Liberal Club C.

Samuel Ashford and Tom Dewhurst had given Liberal Club a two-goal interval lead which they preserved until the 85th minute when Christopher Harris pulled one back.

Tom O’Callaghan made it 2-2 in the 88th minute to take the tie to extra-time but still Liberal Club were not done, with Ashford’s second of the game putting his side back in front.

However, Stuart Cooper made it 3-3 before O’Callaghan grabbed his second six minutes from time to ensure the top-flight side progressed.

Westlea Wanderers had no such trouble against Kenilworth Town Rangers, opening up a three-goal lead inside the opening 15 minutes through Tom Friend, Neil Stacey and Ryan Billington.

Rangers pulled a goal back through Connor Ratcliffe but further strikes from Stacey, Joseph Wright and Lee Scott saw Westlea to a comfortable 6-1 win.

Bishops Itchington also moved into the third round, with Jordan Cox scoring twice in their 4-2 success at Chadwick End Reserves.

A solitary goal from James Williams settled the all-Division Two tie between Midland Rangers and Warwick Juniors, while Kevin Ward, Cody Neal and John Aston were on the mark as Heathcote Athletic beat Leamington Juniors 3-0.

In Division One, Luke Warry and Narinder Sarai both scored twice as Khalsa routed Murphys Bar 5-0. Tunde Ajibade completed the scoring.

A devastating first-half display from Radford Semele put them on the way to a 6-2 win at Leek Wootton in Division Two.

Albion were 5-0 up at the break courtesy of Paul Murray (2), Adrian Reeves (2) and Sion Humphries and although James Butcher and Stuart Greenway reduced the deficit in the second half, Daniel Riley’s 70th-minute strike put the seal on a comfortable victory.

Morgan Genthailon’s 75th-minute effort earned Khalsa Reserves a 1-1 draw at Stockton.

Dynamo Leamington dropped their first points in Division Three after being held to a 2-2 draw by Leamington FC Vets at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium.

Ryan Yearsley put Dynamo ahead in the 39th minute before Liam Kelly equalised for the hosts eight minutes into the second half.

Cappa Hughes restored Dynamo’s advantage four minutes later but Damian Clough’s 81st-minute strike ensured honours were even.

Foresters Arms and Grist Mill edged away from the drop zone after also fighting out a 2-2 draw.

Joe Fisher scored twice for Foresters, with Ruben Bastos and Harvey White replying for the visitors.

Real Barston leapfrogged Ettington Rovers in the table after a 5-0 win.

Jim McKellar scored twice for Real Barston, with Rich Walker, James McDowell and an own goal completing the rout.

Samuel Gilbert’s last-minute strike clinched victory for Stockton Reserves who moved up to second in Division Four with a thrilling 4-3 win at Kineton S&SC.

John Ahearne also scored twice for the visitors.

Two goals from Charles Bush helped HRI Wellesbourne Reserves to a 4-3 victory of their own, with Long Itchington the victims.

Sam Mitchell (penalty) and Daniel Brittain were also on target for HRI, with John Ofori-Baffoe, Oscar Rose and Thomas Redman replying.