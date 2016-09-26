Edmunds’ record-breaking innings recognised

A Kenilworth batsman who hit a record-breaking double century has been named our Player of the Month in association with Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins.

Each month, we celebrate the deeds of the district’s cricketers, with the winner being presented with a box of six new cricket balls for their club, provided by Blythe Liggins.

Our Player of the Month for August is 32-year-old Dave Edmunds from Kenilworth Cricket Club, who smashed his way to a 1st team XI league record with an unbeaten 207 in their drawn game against Aston in Warwickshire Division One.

Having played for Kenilworth for 20 years, Edmunds is the first player in the club’s 110-year history to achieve a double century and has previously racked up 15 centuries since beginning his senior cricketing career aged just 13.

Edmunds commented: “My previous highest score was 163 not out so there was a certain amount of pressure as I approached the double century.

“There were five overs remaining, so myself and my team-mate Adrian Sellar decided to make a big push for runs and were able to gain 63 in the final overs - 55 of which were from myself.

“It wasn’t until the final couple of overs that the realisation hit me - I was on for 200 and feeling on good form.

“Approaching the final over, I remained on target at 191.

“I then hit two sixes and one four to finish on 207 not out.”

Edmunds was cheered on by team members and spectators, who urged him on as he reached the milestone, and was warmly congratulated by Aston’s team as he set his personal and club record.