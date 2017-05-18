Claverdon make it two from two after getting the better of their derby rivals

Newly promoted Claverdon made it two wins from two in Costwold Hills Division Five courtesy of a 90-run success at home to Rowington 2nds.

Openers Arthur Payne (48)and Will Lawton set about building a solid platform for Claverdon, putting on 75 for the first wicket.

The elegant Vince Hammond continued the good work, adroitly finding the gaps as Rowington’s bowlers struggled to contain their hosts.

They were finally rewarded when Lawton departed for a well-made 87 and he was shortly followed by Hammond for 48.

Claverdon’s power-hitting middle order were then let loose for the final ten overs of the innings as they closed out their innings on 251 for six.

Rowington’s openers failed to replicate Claverdon’s solid start as Tim Dowse claimed two early wickets.

Opener Scott Rodgers (42)and captain Clive Haywood (43) combined in a useful partnership but tidy Claverdon bowling eventually ended the reply on 161.

Wickets were shared among the Claverdon bowlers, with Davy Richardson proving the pick of the bunch with three for 39 off his nine overs.

Following their season-opening victory, Rowington’s first string welcomed newly promoted Overbury for their Cotswold Hills Division One encounter.

Following a five-wicket haul the previous week, G George opened the bowling alongside Steve Jay and did a fine job, conceding just 19 off his ten overs.

In contrast, Jay struggled to find his length and went for a comparatively expensive 48.

Despite offering two tough chances, the opening batsmen rarely looked troubled and Josh Collwell made a classy 50 before becoming the first wicket to fall on 100.

Josh Dunn was stumped for a fine 84 and Rob Lanchbury-Thomas went to the same wicketkeeper-Shaw combination to leave Overbury on 174 for four from 40 overs.

Good death bowling from Sam Turrell (3-30) then helped restrict Overbury to 212 for nine from their 45 overs.

Alex Smith and Page headed for the crease knowing that with Rowington short of batsmen, a solid start was vital.

The duo took Rowington to 33 without loss off eight before Smith (14) departed, caught by a fielder who had just been put in place for his cut shot.

Page was then dismissed off the bowling of Mark Trueman for 29.

Joe Turrell was going along well but watched his batting partners come and go as Rowington subsided to 93 for five off 26 overs.

Turrell (25) was then bowled by a slower ball from Colwell who added figures of three for 23 to his earlier half-century.

At 100 for eight, Rowington’s talented tailend showed some resistance.

Williams was disciplined against Colwell, punishing anything down the wrong line and accompanied by Shaw, they marshalled Rowington past the 125-mark.

Eighteen runs came off Aaron Brown’s one and only over before Shaw was bowled by Trueman for 12 to leave Rowington on 141 for nine.

With the big-hitting Jay at the crease, Rowington moved past the 150-mark to gain an unexpected bonus point before Williams missed a straight full toss to fall for 37 as the innings closed on 162.