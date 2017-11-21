Winter Beer Festival coming to Warwick

A winter beer festival is set to be taking place in Warwick early next year.

The Warwick Court Leet, which was established in 1554, is organising a new Winter Beer Festival, which will be taking place at the Lord Leycester Hospital in February 2018.

The event will help raise money for much needed restoration work at The Hospital.

Over the last three years, The Court have organised the summer Beer, Cider and Music Festival and are using this experience to put on the new event.

Alan Lettis, from the Court Leet, said: “ We are honoured to stage a Winter Beer Festival for the Lord Leycester Hospital in February. The Master, Heidi Meyer, was one of our many volunteers who helped at the Summer Beer Festival and enjoyed it so much, she asked if we could stage one at the hospital.

“As this is the most iconic building in Warwick we are looking forward to the event as the atmosphere will be tremendous mixing beer and cider with so much history dating back hundreds of years.”

The festival will be held on Friday February 16 from 4pm to 10pm and Saturday February 17 from noon to 10pm in the Great Hall and Courtyard of The Lord Leycester Hospital.

Entrance to the event will be by advance tickets only. Tickets cost £5 and include a commemorative glass.

Tickets go on sale on December 1 and can be bought from the Lord Leycester Hospital or from the Visitor Information Centre on Jury Street.