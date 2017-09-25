Warwick words festival returns for second year

Acclaimed authors and speakers will be heading to Warwick next week for a celebration of historical writing.

The Warwick Words Festival, which is now in its second year, will be running from October 2 to October 8 and will show-case the history of Warwick and the county of Warwickshire, and explore history-themed topics from further afield.

Lindsey Davis will be speaking about her new book during the festival.

Historical crime fiction and stories of real life courage feature among the events that will be running throughout the days including talks, walks and debates at various venues in the town.

Best-selling Birmingham-born novelist Lindsey Davis, author of the Falco crime stories set in ancient Rome and its empire, will be talking about her new book The Third Nero, which is the fifth in her Flavia Albia series.

Tales of courage, cunning and compassion are the subject of War Stories by veteran TV journalist and presenter Peter Snow and his wife Ann MacMillan who will also be attending the festival.

Spanning four centuries and four continents, these are the stories of ordinary men and women - many untold until now - who met the challenge of war with great heroism and humanity.

Helen Meeke, Festival Executive Director, said: “Last year’s first-ever Warwick Words History Festival was a great success.

“We are sure everyone will find something of interest in this year’s programme and we’re looking forward to welcoming you.

“Warwick Words is particularly delighted Lindsey Davis will be joining us because she was born so close to Warwick.

“We are also very much looking forward to welcoming Peter Snow and his wife Ann MacMillan for what promises to be a fascinating evening.”

As well as Lindsey Davis, Peter Snow and Ann MacMillan, other special guests at the festival include: Dan Jones, Alison Weir Charles Spencer, Dr Janina Ramirez, A N Wilson, Alexander McCall Smith, Juliet Barker, Marcus Berkmann, Sarah Dunant and Peter Stanford.

Local historians taking part in the Festival’s latest educational project, “In and Around Warwick” include: Graham Sutherland, Jacqui Kirk, Sylvia Pinches, Gillian White, Aaron Manning and Trevor Langley.

The project’s study day ‘Lords and Landlords: The Earls of Warwick, their Castle and their Town’ offers an opportunity to visit the castle and other historic landmarks in the town.

Later this year Warwick Words will also be presenting a new series of Tea Time Talks in association with The University of Warwick.

Tickets for the Warwick Words Festival are available from the Festival Box Office by calling 01926 334418, from the Visitor Information Centre, in Jury Street, The Royal Pump Rooms, in Leamington.

Some tickets can be bought online at the Royal Spa Centre website: http://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre/events/full

Tickets may be purchased at the event on the day, subject to availability.

For the full Festival programme or for more information about the festival and where to buy tickets go to: www.warwickwords.co.uk