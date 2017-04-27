Warwick sea scouts join St George’s Day parade

A scout group in Warwick joined other groups from the town to celebrate St George’s Day last weekend.

Around 70 members of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts joined five other scout groups from around the town for a St George’s Day parade.

The other groups included the 7th Warwick Scouts, the 3rd Warwick Scouts, the Wellesbourne Scouts, the 2nd Warwick Scouts and the Barford Scouts.

The scouts marched from Market Place to St Paul’s Church, where they took part in a renewal of promises and were joined by Warwick Mayor Christine Cross.

Many of the Sea Scout leaders were also presented with awards for long service or for achieving their ‘Wood Badge’, which is awarded to show significant achievement in leadership and service to young people. It also welcomes them to the membership of the 1st Gilwell Park Scout Group.

Assistant Scout Leader Neil Pitchford was given an award for his service of 10 years.

Assistant Explorer Leader Martin Stockbridge, Beaver Leader Emma Elson, Scout Leader Polly Scurrah and Assistant Cub Leader Sue Scurrah were all awarded the Wood Badge.