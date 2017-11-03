Warwick scientist giving cancer a karate chop

A leading cancer scientist from Warwick is stepping up the fight against the disease - by giving it a karate chop.

Professor Sebastien Perrier, a black belt in karate, ditched his lab coat for karate gear and demonstrated some of his moves to show his backing for Stand Up to Cancer, a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Prof Sebastien Perrier in his karate gear

He is encouraging others to wear orange for the campaign, pay up and ‘take cancer out’.

Research by Prof Perrier and his colleagues at Warwick University is finding ways to treat cancer by using microscopic ‘packages’ to deliver chemotherapy drugs, which are synchronised with a patient’s own body clock.

These packages seek out cancerous cells in the body and stick to them. They then burst open at the optimum time, when specific hormones in the body are at a certain level and when healthy cells are least likely to be damaged.

His work is jointly funded by the Stand Up To Cancer Campaign and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

Prof Perrier said: “The ways we can fight cancer are improving because we’ve made massive progress in our understanding of the disease.

"It’s important to realise that while cancer can seem scary, the very fact we’ve got a greater understanding of it is a huge advantage.

“But you don’t have to be a scientist - or even a black belt in karate - to help in the fight against cancer. Everything we do is only possible because of those that support us through organisations like Cancer Research UK and campaigns like Stand Up To Cancer.

“I hope everyone in Warwickshire will join the Stand Up To Cancer rebellion and ‘get orangeified’ to help us raise vital funds for life-saving research.”

For more information visit standuptocancer.org.uk