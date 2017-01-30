Warwick residents ‘up in arms’ about new nursery signage

A new nursery that is due to open in Warwick later this month has already come under fire from residents.

The Busy Bees Nursery, which is located in Chase Meadow Square, are currently planning their launch event on February 11 and are due to officially open on February 20.

Busy Bees Nursery is due to open later this month.

Work is still currently taking place at the new premises but over the last week residents have become angry and upset about the amount of signage the nursery company is displaying.

Warwick councillor Martyn Ashford has received a number a complaints about the signage.

He said: “I have had complaints from people that Busy Bees nursery is flaunting the planning laws by displaying the signs as a planning application for the signage is not to be heard until March 10.

“Everybody knows what it is they don’t have to go putting eight signs up. People are up in arms about it as it is a bit of an eyesore.”

The Chase Meadows Resident’s Association posted on their Facebook page on Friday saying: “Some feel the new Busy Bees signage is excessive for a residential setting.

“These signs were installed without obtaining appropriate planning permission. Working with Councillor Ashford we have today (Friday) got Busy Bees to agree to take down all but two of the signs while the planning application is in process.

“At the moment there are five signs, but the application is for a total of ten signs.”

Busy Bees Nursery have been approached for a comment.