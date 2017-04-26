Warwick museum trustees to mark two military anniversaries this year

The trustees at a military museum in Warwick will be looking to commemorate two anniversaries this year.

The Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum, which is located in the basement of The Court House in Jury Street in Warwick, officially reopened for the 2017 season on Good Friday.

The Warwickshire Yeomanry Tanks on the start line for the Battle of El-Alamein 24 October 1942.

This year the trustees and friends of the museum will be looking to mark two anniversaries.

The first would be the 75th anniversary of the Battle of El Alamein, which happened in late October 1942, where the Regiment fought in tanks with distinction as part of 9th Armoured Brigade.

The second being the 100th anniversary of ‘The Affair of Huj ‘, which happened on November 8 1917, and is generally considered to be the last unsupported cavalry charge of the British Army in Palestine during the Great War, involving both the Warwickshire and Worcestershire Yeomanry.

One of the Field Guns captured in this charge is located in the Museum.

German Field Gun which was taken by the Warwickshire Yeomanry on 8 November 1917 at 'The Affair of Huj' is on display in the Museum. RxZ3Hd_jYbMUhvbYYIEq

Philip Wilson, one of the museum trustees, said: “Our World War 2 room already includes visual displays relating to the Battle of El-Alamein. Additional material will be on display in that room during October 2017 relating specifically to this Battle. Our WW1 room already includes one of the Field Guns captured in ‘The Affair of Huj’ 8 November 1917.

“The 75th Anniversary of Battle of El-Alamein and the 100th Anniversary of ‘The Affair of Huj’ are worthy of remembering during this year’s Remembrance Day Services across the county.”

The museum is open at weekends and bank holidays.