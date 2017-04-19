Warwick man’s marathon challenge to thank premature baby charity

A man from Warwick will be running the London Marathon at the weekend to raise money for a premature baby charity.

Adam Branagan will be joining thousands of people in London on Sunday for the marathon.

Adam and Luan Branagan's daughter Libby was born nine weeks premature.

Adam, who is 42, is taking on the challenge to try and raise at least £2,500 for the charity Bliss.

Bliss, which was founded in 1979 by a group of parents, helps provide support and care for babies that are born premature or those that are born at full term but have an illness.

The charity also provides help and support for the parents.

Adam chose to raise money for the charity they helped when their daughter Libby was born premature.

He said: “I am delighted to be running the 2017 London marathon for a charity that is close to our hearts.

“Our daughter Libby was born nine weeks premature and weighed just over 2lbs.

“We received fantastic care from our local Special Care Baby Unit and the charity Bliss also gave us support, hope and encouragement, which we needed a lot of.

“Without the help of Bliss she wouldn’t be the healthy, happy 11-year-old she is today. Libby is now a beautiful young girl and for this we are thankful. This is our way of giving a little bit back.”

Adam has not taken on a marathon before but has taken part in several half marathons, including the Warwick half marathon, as part of his training.

Adam said: “My training is going really well and my family and friends have been a great support.

“We are holding a charity night on Friday May 12 at the Nelson club with a live band disco and raffle to help raise the £2,500.

“Tickets cost £5 and we are asking our friends and local businesses for donations for our raffle.

“Please help us raise money for this fabulous charity.”

To help raise money Adam and his wife Luan set up a Just Giving page and so far they have raised £627.50 of their £2,500 target. To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Luan-Branagan1.

The couple’s charity night will be taking place at the Nelson Club in Charles Street in Warwick on May 12 from 7pm, which will include a performance from the band ‘Frozen Toad’. Tickets cost £5 and can be bought from the Nelson Club or by calling Luan Branagan on 07931613046.