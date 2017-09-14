Warwick gets the Gold at Bloom Awards

Warwick has retained its prestigious Gold award in the Heart of England Bloom Awards 2017.

Tonight (Thursday) around 180 people gathered at Warwick Castle for the Heart of England Bloom Awards.

The event was hosted by Warwick Town Council and Warwick Castle and was sponsored by Poundland.

Warwick entered the “large town category” and chose the theme of red and white to celebrate The War of The Roses. The town has managed to hold onto its gold status but was nipped in the bud by Oswestry for the overall category winner.

The judges commended Warwick for its efforts this year. They said: “Warwick in Bloom really has nailed the bloom ethos and more.

“Some of the best florals throughout the tour to be seen anywhere this year were on view in the War of the Roses theme. To pick one category out for special attention is almost impossible, but the wonderful community pride about Warwick is quite inspiring, from meeting the local school children at Westgate Primary to Helen Smith who has set up Evelyn’s Gift in honour of her daughter.

“Warwick Castle is the wonderful back drop to this entry portraying the town’s heritage to its full, supported by Hill Close Gardens and some beautiful historical buildings.”

Areas for improvement suggested by the judges included liaising with the district council for maintenance of the sustainable planting and to get street furniture painted.

They also pointed out that “some areas along the route had not been swept or weeded”.

National Grid House in Warwick also received the Heart of England in Bloom Environmental Award for their ‘green wall’ in Warwick in Bloom. It is Europe’s largest ‘green wall’ and has more than 97,000 plants from over 25 different species and is located in the company’s car park.