‘Lucky escape’ after van and car crash on M40

It was a ‘lucky escape’ for the occupants of a van and a car after they crashed on the M40 yesterday (Thursday, June 1).

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway at around 3.30pm after the accident between junction 13 for Leamington and Warwick services.

No one was hurt in a crash on the M40 on June 1. Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service NNL-170206-094326001

A van was on its side and both cars suffered severe damage, but no one was hurt.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic Ian Inglesant tweeted: “Lucky escape with no injuries M40 south! South running smoothly, North congested by rubber neckers! #eyesontheroad”

All three lanes were closed as the wreckage was cleared but returned to normal by 5.30pm.