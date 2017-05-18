Third armed robbery reported in Kenilworth

Police are appealing for information after another armed robbery in Kenilworth.

Earlier this week the police launched an appeal for information after a string of armed robberies in South Warwickshire.

The robberies happened in Stratford, Kenilworth and Southam between Sunday and Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday evening another two armed robberies happened in Sydenham.

Last night (Wednesday) another shop in Kenilworth was robbed by armed men, making it the third to happen in the town over the last few days.

At around 10.45pm, two masked males entered the Tesco Express on Leyes Lane and threatened staff with weapons and made off on foot with cash.

One male is described as 5ft 9, brown eyes, thick eyebrows, wearing a black waterproof jacket, black joggers, black gloves with a dark scarf over his face, he was also carrying a dark blue Nike bag.

The other male is described as 6ft 3 with blue eyes and wearing a dark hooded top.

Police are appealing for anyone for may have any information about the incident or anyone who might have seen two males acting suspiciously in the area to call 101 and quote the incident number 416 of May 17.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.