Tata Technologies officially opens new European headquarters in Tachbrook Park

Global engineering firm Tata Technologies has officially opened its multi-million pound headquarters in Tachbrook Park.

The company, which has invested £20million into the new building close to the border of Leamington and Warwick, officially opened their new European Innovation and Development Centre (EIDC) on July 12.

The new building will house Tata Technologies’ engineering support services, two advanced engineering labs, as well as a modern R&D centre that will further develop the company’s capabilities and growth opportunities in key sectors including Automotive, Aerospace and Industrial Machinery.

The facility, which will be the company’s European headquarters, can house between 600 to 650 staff and there are currently 400 already at the site.

The investment will also create 200 jobs in the automotive, aerospace and machinery sectors for design engineers and program managers, which will range from graduate to more senior roles.

Tata Technologies will use its relationships with regional universities to help fill new roles.

The company has close ties with Coventry University, backing the university’s Ada Lovelace scheme which supports women studying courses in its faculty of engineering and computing. T

he company also has a partnership with Warwick University and is exploring collaborations with Birmingham, Aston and Loughborough universities as key partners for recruitment and training.

The opening of the office was marked with an event, which was attended by Tata Technologies’ international leadership, representatives from local authorities, clients, community stakeholders and employees.

Andrew Mobbs, Leader of Warwick District Council, said: “I was delighted to be invited to the recent opening of the new headquarters and I was so impressed with not only the facilities but the quality of the company’s offering and its staff.

“I believe they already have 400 jobs at the site but have a capacity to rise to 600 employees. I would also like to thank all parties involved including Warwick District Council in assisting Tata Technologies’ with their relocation to our district. This shows that we are doing everything possible to support new and existing businesses in our area.”

Mr S. Ramadorai, Chairman of Tata Technologies, said: “It is an honour to officially inaugurate Tata Technologies’ new European Innovation and Development Centre here today. We are proud to have a world class facility to house UK’s best in class engineering talent and help global manufacturers design, validate and manufacture the products of the future.”

Warren Harris, Chief Executive of Tata Technologies, said: “The opening of the European Innovation and Development Centre today is a coming of age for Tata Technologies, showcasing our commitment and confidence in our UK operations for the long term.

“We’re especially happy to be creating more than 200 high quality jobs in the UK for qualified technicians and engineers. Our investment in the EIDC will ensure we continue to meet our UK and international clients’ evolving demands for innovation.”