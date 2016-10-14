Take a peek inside Tata’s new Leamington headquarters

Global engineering firm Tata Technologies offered an exclusive preview of its multi-million pound headquarters in Leamington.

The company, which has invested £20million into its new European headquarters at Tachbrook Park, held a special preview event last Thursday.

The event was the first time the public have been allowed on the site since the company first announced its building plans in January 2015.

Built by Leamington property and development company AC Lloyd, the state-of-the art building will house between 600 to 650 staff.

The investment will also create 200 jobs in the automotive, aerospace and machinery sectors for design engineers and program managers, which will range from graduate to more senior roles.

During the preview event, local business leaders, community representatives and staff from the Tata Coventry office, had the opportunity to have a tour around the construction site as well as being able to view the proposed finished site through a virtual reality headset.

After taking a tour of the site, Chris White, MP for Warwick and Leamington, said: “Tata Technologies’ investment in a new headquarters is excellent news for Leamington. It demonstrates its commitment to the region as an engineering hub with the right talent and infrastructure to help grow its business.

“It was exciting to see first-hand the progress of the building’s development and I look forward to working closely with the company in the coming months and years as it integrates into the local community.”

Tata Technologies is looking to strengthen its links with the community in Leamington and with the local colleges.

Paul Tanner, chief transformation officer for Tata Technologies, said: “For 125 years the Tata group has been working to one goal - to improve the lives of the community it operates in. When we go into a community we do not say we are here to make money for ourselves, but to improve the lives of those in the community.

“We partner with colleges and groups because it is all about values and people who work with Tata Industries live those values.”

To help the company create links with the local community, the company has enlisted the help of Purple Monster, a Leaminton-based company that specialises in employee and community engagement.

Nick Sale, chief operating officer for Tata Technologies Europe, said: “It is a core goal of Tata Industries to be part of the community and not a virus or parasite - we want to be proactive. This event was a way to get people excited about the place and to introduce it and us to the community.”

Pleased with the progress of the construction, Mr Sale said: “These new headquarters mark an important new chapter for the company as we continue to grow our operations in the UK and Europe.

“We are excited with the progress of its development and really look forward to moving in at the beginning of next year.”

The company is expecting the site to be completed by February 20, 2017, and is looking to move in its staff across March and April 2017.