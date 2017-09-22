Student from Warwick raises thousands for charity close to her heart

A 20-year-old from Warwick has raised thousands of pounds for a charity that is close to her heart.

Amelia Morris, who is studying at the University of Birmingham for a BA in education, held a charity ball on September 2 in Hatton to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Amelia's ball raised �3,000 for the Alzheimer's Society. Photo by Wildflower Studio.

The event was organised by Amelia with some help from her mum.

The charity has a special place in Amelia’s heart because her grandma has dementia.

Amelia said: “I chose the Alzheimer’s Society because my nan was diagnosed with vascular dementia four years ago and it has had a huge impact on our family.

“My grandad is her carer and still treats her like a queen.

Two members of the Glamophones. Photo by Wildflower Studio.

“It is obvious that he is still very much in love with her, despite the fact she can be changeable, which is part of the illness.

“It’s a horrible disease because you slowly lose the person you love. Their body can remain mostly healthy but they are not themselves.

“I struggle to see my nan not as the true woman that she is and I just wanted to raise money for the charity in the hope that there will one day be a cure or preventative drug.

“I also wanted to organise a night that my friends and family could enjoy.”

Amelia's nan and grandad at the charity ball. Photo by Wildflower Studio.

Around 100 people attended the ball, which treated guests to a glass of prosecco on arrival, a buffet, live music and an auction.

Amelia added: “People arrived to the sound of Peter Ross, who is a friend and music teacher, playing his guitar, and they were given a glass of prosecco, which was kindly donated by Leamington commercial property consultants Wareing and Co.

“We also had a cold buffet and my mum’s friend provided the puddings for us.

“We then had a performance from The Glamophones and two of the members performed 1950s/60s music, which was loved and enjoyed by many people, especially my nan.

“She was very happy and she also got up and danced, which was lovely to see.

“At 10pm we had an auction, which was done by my brother and we had lots of prizes such as Joseph and his Technicolour Dream Coat theatre tickets, which were donated by a friend who is performing in it, an iPad, which was also donated by friend, a Hatton and Harding voucher and a Venture photoshoot.

“The auction alone raised £600 and for the rest of the evening we danced to lots of variations of music until it finished at 11.45pm.”

Amelia’s ball managed to raise an impressive £3,000 for the cause.

Amelia wanted to thank everyone who helped and supported her with the ball, which raised £3,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

She said: “I want to thank everyone who attended the event which made it such a lovely, special evening.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to D&D Marquee, The Glamophones, Wildflower Studio, Wareing and Co and to the many shops and places who donated prizes for the auction.”

For more information about dementia and the Alzheimer’s Society visit the website www.alzheimers.org.uk.