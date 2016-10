Three more men have answered bail in connection with the incident at the Gurdwara Sahib in Leamington on September 11.

A 28-year-old man from Coventry was cautioned for religiously aggravated criminal damage.

A 39-year-old man from Birmingham was rebailed until the end of November while investigations continue.

No further action will be taken against a 31-year-old man from Oldbury.

Two more men remain on police bail.

For more about the incident click here.