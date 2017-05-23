Severn Trent joins Warwick school pupils for Earth Day

Severn Trent staff paid a visit to a school in Warwick for their Earth Day.

Warwick Preparatory School held their own Earth Day and Severn Trent staff were invited along to work with more than a hundred school children about saving water.

Photo by Severn Trent

The school put aside its usual classes in favour of a day learning about water use, recycling, the environment, and climate change to encourage the pupils to think about ways to help protect the planet.

Malcolm Smith, from Severn Trent, said: “We’re reliant on the Earth to provide us with the water we use every day and it’s something that we shouldn’t take for granted.

“We supply around eight million customers with water, so we know how important it is to use water wisely.

“Getting young people into great habits now is not just beneficial to them, it has a wider impact on us all and on the environment.

Photo by Severn Trent

“We asked the children to think about how much water they use, and what small changes they can make that will all add up to make big differences.

“It’s important to remember that we don’t have a never ending supply of water and that it’s vital we don’t waste it.

“We want to be able to supply everyone with the water they need, making small changes like remembering to turn the taps off are actions that we encourage the children to make and, just as importantly, to share with their families.”

Mrs Laura Griggs, head of humanities at Warwick Preparatory School, who organised the event, said: “It’s been wonderful to take a day to celebrate our Earth and we were delighted that Malcolm Smith from Severn Trent was able to join us.

“He kicked off the day with a whole school assembly and then worked with over 100 girls throughout the day running water workshops.

“Our pupils have been able to learn more about our environment and hopefully they were able to see that they can do their own part in protecting our planet to make a more sustainable future for us all.”