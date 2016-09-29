Send us your Macmillan Coffee Morning photos

Are you holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning tomorrow (Friday)?

If so, make sure you email us a photograph, contact number and any other information (ie how much was raised) to us so we can publish them in the paper.

Hundreds of people in the district are expected to raise money on Friday (September 30) as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

For Leamington and Warwick, email news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk

For Kenilworth, email editorial@kenilworthweeklynews.co.uk

Thank you - and enjoy your cuppa!