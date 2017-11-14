Security guard and family's dog foil two Kenilworth burglaries

The vigilant actions of a security guard and a loyal family dog may have scared off burglars in two separate Kenilworth incidents - including one at the railway station.

At just after 8pm on Saturday November 11, a witness saw five males breaking into the building site of Kenilworth Railway Station. It is not clear if anything was stolen but the offenders were disturbed by a security guard and made off. This is incident 372 of November 11.

And between 11.20am and 2.30pm on Monday November 13, offenders kicked in the rear door of a home in Crackley Cottages. Nothing was stolen or even disturbed. It is thought the burglars were deterred by the family dog. This is incident 302 of November 13.

A Kenilworth Watch spokesman said: "It's great that in both cases the offenders were frightened off because they thought they might get caught.

"However, what these events show is that these people are in our midst, prowling our town and they are opportunists.

"It's down to everyone of us to close off all opportunities as much as possible that might make our homes easy targets. No one wants to be burgled, least of all at Christmas."

Anyone with any further information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.