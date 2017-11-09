Police seek car after Kenilworth Tesco robbery

Detectives have released details of a car they would like to identify following a robbery at Tesco Express in Leyes Lane, Kenilworth on Tuesday, November 7.

The car is believed to be a grey BMW 3 or 5 Series that was parked in the Jacox Crescent and Ilam Park location of Kenilworth during the morning.

The incident happened around 11.30am when three offenders, reported to have been wearing balaclavas and carrying a hammer and a crowbar, followed security guards into the store as they delivered cash boxes.

Det sgt Gareth Unett of Warwickshire Police said: "Thankfully nobody was injured during the incident, but understandably the staff were left shaken. We believe the offenders have made off with cash boxes containing several thousand pounds.

"The men are reported to have left in the direction of Balsall Common in a dark estate car and we are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact us.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has seen, or has dashcam footage of a vehicle matching the description, or any suspicious behaviour in the Balsall Common area shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 152 of 7 November.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org