Plans for 260 homes in Gallows Hill area in Warwick rejected

A plans to build 260 homes on land near Warwick Castle Park were refused planning permission last night (Tuesday).

The developer, William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited, submitted the plans to build up to 260 homes on the site near Gallows Hill.

Last night the plans went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee and planning officers had recommended that the committee grant planning permission.

The committee refused to grant the developer planning permission for a number of reasons.

The first being that the application would allow up to 710 homes instead of the 630 homes on the site as identified within the adopted Local Plan.

Another reason for refusal, as documented in the meeting’s decisions, was also because the development would ‘result in harm to the adjacent Castle Park and setting of the adjacent Conservation Area’.

There were also concerns about the amount of emissions and greenhouse gases that would be produced as a result of the development.

Councillors also identified that ‘there has been no public benefit demonstrated that outweighs the detrimental impact caused by the additional dwellings.’

A previous proposal had been submitted for the same site in October 2013 for up to 250 homes but it was withdrawn after a large amount of opposition.

The original plans received more than 150 letters of objection, which includes ones from Warwick Town Council and Bishop’s Tachbrook Parish Council.

The developer resubmitted the current plans earlier this year for up to 260 homes on the same site, which is situated in the middle of Gallows Hill and Banbury Road and is also near to Warwick Technology Park.

According to the plans 40 per cent of the new homes will be ‘affordable’.

The main access to the development has been proposed to form part of a crossroads with the current access onto Technology Drive.

The resubmitted plans had received around 35 letters of objection, again with Warwick Town Council and Bishop’s Tachbrook Parish Council also registering objections.

The site has been identified for housing in the Local Plan, which the district council formerly adopted last month.