New ‘wildlife garden’ built at Myton School

Myton School can now enjoy a new ‘wildlife garden’ after a team of pupils, builders, charity workers and Jaguar Land Rover employees combined to build it.

The garden, along with a school allotment, was built on Wednesday July 5 after weeks of planning.

The new pond

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Stephen Cross, dropped in on the day to plant a tree and was delighted to see so much progress being made in a single day.

He said: “I’m very happy to support the work going on here.

“This project ticks all the boxes with its wildlife area, getting children involved in growing their own food and the whole community pulling together to achieve so much.”

The garden, which features a woodland area and a pond, is the brainchild of Seb Apostol, Behaviour Manager at the school.

He wanted to get the pupils involved in growing and cooking their own fruit and vegetables.

As soon as the Friends of Myton School and the charity Evelyn’s Gift heard about the project, both were keen to be involved and they quickly set to work drumming up support from the wider community.

They received help and donations from local builder AustBuild, Homebase, Travis Perkins, TCL Hire and BW Electrical Ltd.

In just a few weeks everything was in place, and on Wednesday 5 July the teams arrived in school and set to work.

Helen Smith, founder of Evelyn’s Gift and whose son Edward is a pupil at Myton School, said the day was ‘unforgettable’ and made a ‘remarkable difference.’

She added: “Trevor and I feel deeply moved by the support for Evelyn’s Gift and we hope that we can continue to develop the site with Mr Apostol to benefit students and staff at Myton School in the future.”

And Seb Apostol said: “This was such an incredible day that wouldn’t have been possible without the support of so many individuals,”