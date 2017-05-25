New student house strategy could help Kenilworth control future student population

A new strategy to control student accommodation in the district could also help Kenilworth control its future student population.

The amount of houses of multiple occupation, or HMOs, have increased by 15 per cent over the last seven years in Warwick District, with the vast majority being occupied by students and located in Leamington.

Problems associated with them include poor waste management and noise levels.

But a new Student Housing Strategy expected to be rubber-stamped by Warwick District Council’s executive on Wednesday June 1 should help control the spread of HMOs.

The strategy will encourage the construction of more purpose-built student accommodation, with their own on-site parking and management, instead of converting houses into HMOs.

The council has said purpose-built accommodation should help relieve some of the issues HMOs can create.

Kenilworth Town Council felt without a strategy for the whole district, the town could experience similar problems to Leamington.

In a document submitted to the district council, the town council said: “These students have no obvious presence in Kenilworth and presumably make a positive contribution to the economy and community in the same way as any other young resident.

“Because of the cost of accommodation and the style of social facilities in Kenilworth many are postgraduate students and this may be a reason why they are currently absorbed successfully.

“Any attempt to control HMOs in Leamington could result in their displacement to alternative locations such as Kenilworth, and the town has no wish to inherit the issues which caused the need for restrictions.”