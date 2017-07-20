New primary school near Leamington and Warwick near completion

A new primary school near Warwick and Leamington is nearing completion and is set to open in September.

Construction on Heathcote Primary School, which is being built on Harbury Lane, started in October 2016 and is on track to be completed for the start of the new school year in September.

The new primary school will also become part of the Community Academy Trust, which is the same trust that Woodloes Primary School and Budbrooke Primary School belong to.

In the last few weeks the walls have been painted, the kitchen has been installed, trees have been planted and everything needed to open the school has been ordered.

In April it was announced that the head teacher of the new school would be Lara Jeffries, who previously worked at The Willows C of E Primary School in Stratford.

More members have staff have now been appointed including two teachers, Anna Cowcher and Marta Lucanowska, the administration team, two teaching assistants, a caretaker and midday supervisors.

A spokesperson from the Community Academy Trust, said: “All vacancies attracted a vast amount of applicants and have offered the school an incredibly strong field from which to build what will be a fantastic team, collectively driving forward our aim of ensuring excellence in all we do.

“We are very pleased to welcome a full reception class in September and a rapidly growing Year 1 and Year 2 class.

“We would like to take this opportunity to share our brand new logo, which we are very proud of indeed.

“During the initial stages of planning badgers were, and still are, frequently seen in and around the site, a true stalwart of our wonderful British countryside, we thought what a perfect symbol they would be for our school.”