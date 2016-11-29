Myton School appoints former deputy Andy Perry as its new head teacher

Myton School has announced that it has appointed its former deputy head Andy Perry as its head teacher.

Mr Perry has held senior leadership roles in a number of schools over the past 11 years, including assistant head teacher at the King John School in Essex and Deputy Head at Petersfield School in Hampshire.

He joined Myton School as its deputy head in 2011.

Diane Burley, chairwoman for Myton’s board of governors, said: “Andy performed to an exceptional standard amongst a strong national field of candidates.

“The Governing Board is confident that he will continue the excellent work he started as interim head and we are looking forward to working together to deliver our shared vision of a highly successful community school.”

Since taking over as interim head in May, Mr Perry has been commended by Ofsted for the work he has done in “quickly and decisively” making plans to tackle the areas identified as requiring improvement and creating a clear new vision for the school.

Mr Perry said: “I am looking forward to working with Myton’s outstanding students, parents, staff and governors to deliver our shared vision of an excellent school at the heart of the community.”